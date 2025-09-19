Coway’s 82-square-meter Square Fit air purifier (Coway)
Coway announced Friday that it had released its new “Square Fit” air purifier to meet rising demand during the change of seasons.

The new product comes in 38-square-meter and 82-square-meter models, allowing consumers to choose according to room size.

It also features Coway’s proprietary “air matching filter,” which can be customized with options including a pet filter, allergen filter, fine dust filter, and dual deodorization filter depending on household needs.

The Square Fit is equipped with a four-stage system consisting of a pre-filter, air matching filter, deodorization filter, and ultra-fine dust filter.

The company said it removes 99.999 percent of particles as small as 0.01 micrometers, while also tackling odors and harmful gases.

Additional features include real-time air quality monitoring, automatic airflow adjustment, eco mode, and sleep mode.

For hygiene, the upper outlet is designed with anti-static materials to minimize dust buildup and can be easily detached for cleaning.

Compared with the previous models such as Single Power AP-1023F and Triple Power AP-2318D, the new devices offer a wider clean coverage area in a 19-24 percent more compact size, improving spatial efficiency.

The Square Fit is available in four colors: sand beige, pure white, sage green and pebble gray.


