Coway announced Friday that it had released its new “Square Fit” air purifier to meet rising demand during the change of seasons.

The new product comes in 38-square-meter and 82-square-meter models, allowing consumers to choose according to room size.

It also features Coway’s proprietary “air matching filter,” which can be customized with options including a pet filter, allergen filter, fine dust filter, and dual deodorization filter depending on household needs.

The Square Fit is equipped with a four-stage system consisting of a pre-filter, air matching filter, deodorization filter, and ultra-fine dust filter.

The company said it removes 99.999 percent of particles as small as 0.01 micrometers, while also tackling odors and harmful gases.

Additional features include real-time air quality monitoring, automatic airflow adjustment, eco mode, and sleep mode.

For hygiene, the upper outlet is designed with anti-static materials to minimize dust buildup and can be easily detached for cleaning.

Compared with the previous models such as Single Power AP-1023F and Triple Power AP-2318D, the new devices offer a wider clean coverage area in a 19-24 percent more compact size, improving spatial efficiency.

The Square Fit is available in four colors: sand beige, pure white, sage green and pebble gray.