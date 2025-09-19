Hyundai Rotem, the railway and defense contractor under Hyundai Motor Group, said Friday that it had completed construction of Hyundai Rotem Smart Electric America, a rail vehicle electrical components plant in Riverside, California.

The 8,500-square-meter facility will supply propulsion control units, traction motors and auxiliary power units for railway vehicles.

It will also handle not only producing and testing, but also managing customer service and follow-up businesses for its electric components.

At the completion ceremony Thursday, Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae said quality as a “non-negotiable value” in the railway industry, adding that the plant will serve as a foothold to realizing that principle in the US.

“We look forward to contributing to job creation and economic revitalization in Riverside and moving forward together with the California community into the future,” he said.

The launch of the plant comes as the US federal government enforces its “Buy America” policy, which requires the use of American-made materials and components in federally funded infrastructure and railway projects.

Hyundai Rotem expects the new facility will help meet the business needs of major US railway operators.

The company also projected a positive impact on local communities by creating jobs and offering production training.

It aims to further strengthen its North American network, with demand for large-scale railway infrastructure anticipated to rise ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“The plant is a strategic forward base established to contribute to improving American railroad infrastructure,” said a Hyundai Rotem official.

“We will continue to build trust in the US market through strict compliance with Buy America regulations, optimal quality control through localization, and timely delivery.”