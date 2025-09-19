SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei hosted the data communication innovation summit themed "Xinghe Intelligent Network: Shaping Intelligent Connectivity in the AI Era." At the event, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, announced the fully upgraded AI-centric Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution. This solution features a three-layer architecture—AI-centric brain, AI-centric connectivity, and AI-centric devices—to accelerate the deep integration of AI and networks. It provides enterprises with diverse scenario-specific connectivity services and experiences, such as zero packet loss, high throughput, deterministic low latency, and all-scenario zero-trust security. Guided by the philosophy of AI-ready networks, AI-powered networks, and AI-powered security, this solution unlocks all intelligence across industries.

AI is reshaping the world at unprecedented speed, transforming enterprise operations and posing three major demands for networks: efficient computing power release, assured service experience, and protection against unknown threats. In response, Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Network adopts an AI-centric three-layer architecture to fully empower four core solutions: Xinghe AI Campus, Xinghe Intelligent WAN, Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, and Xinghe AI Network Security—turbocharging intelligent transformation across industries.

Additionally, Huawei NetMaster, a network agent that enables 24/7 autonomous operations and maintenance (O&M) through AI, ensures zero network interruptions and reliable connectivity. It accurately senses AP deployment locations, environmental interference, and terminal experience. Upon detecting typical Wi-Fi issues such as weak coverage or high interference, it calculates and executes optimal solutions across coverage, interference, and load dimensions. In this way, 80% of wireless faults can be automatically resolved.

At the summit, Huawei also unveiled joint innovation achievements with top industry customers including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shandong University, and iFLYTEK, and announced global showcases with industry pioneers like Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau, Shenzhen Welkin School, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., and Resorts World Sentosa (Singapore). These benchmark cases span education, electric power, finance, and key enterprise sectors, setting an example for global digital and intelligent transformation.

Adhering to the philosophy of "AI for All, All on IP", Huawei will continue to innovate and upgrade its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions, and collaborate with global customers and partners to build AI-centric networks and jointly shape the intelligent era.