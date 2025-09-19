Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been arranging to visit the South Korean port city of Busan on Sept. 30 for talks with President Lee Jae Myung, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

Ishiba has been coordinating the visit to Busan for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Kyodo reported, citing multiple sources.

Japan's Mainichi Shimbun has also reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Lee and Ishiba are expected to meet in Busan later this month.

The Japanese newspaper reported that Lee and Ishiba were expected to discuss common social challenges, such as low birth rates and regional revitalization, after they agreed to establish a joint consultative body on the issues last month. (Yonhap)