Samsung Electronics' share price hits highest in more than a year

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday renewed his pledge to boost market transparency and tackle structural problems, as South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index hit another record high.

In a meeting with stock analysts from 16 South Korean securities brokerages, Lee stressed a need to "normalize the capital market," making it more predictable and less volatile by addressing opacity in the market and fostering an atmosphere that restores individual investors' trust in the stock market.

"We need a predictable and rational market environment free of unfair trade practices, opaque management practices and irrational decision-making," Lee said.

"What I had in mind was to eliminate stock price manipulation and unfair practices regarding corporate disclosures, and we are taking strides on that front."

Lee also highlighted the ruling bloc-led revision of the Commercial Act, which expanded the fiduciary duty of board members to protect the interests of minority shareholders. The ruling bloc also passed another revision to introduce a cumulative voting system for listed companies with assets of more than 2 trillion won to empower smaller shareholders in electing corporate board directors.

"With just a few additional measures, we will be able to address these structural irrationalities," Lee said.

The liberal president has set his sights on boosting South Korea's domestic stock market since his inauguration in June by eradicating the so-called "Korea Discount."

The market has since taken a bullish turn.

The Kospi closed 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, crossing the 3,460 mark for the first time. Until a 1 percent dip on Wednesday, the Kospi had seen an 11-day winning streak. As of Thursday, the market had rallied over 8 percent in September.

Leading the bull run were tech shares such as Samsung Electronics, which was trading above 80,000 won ($57.62) for the first time since mid-August. Samsung Electronics closed 2.9 percent higher.

Lee reiterated his earlier pledge to tackle malpractices such as stock manipulations and the spread of misleading information in South Korea's stock market. He also claimed that South Korean pension funds had allocated only a small amount to domestic shares due to a lack of investor trust in them.

During his news conference to mark his 100th day in office on Sept. 11, Lee called for the elimination of factors that cause distrust in the market, pledging to confiscate not only illegal gains but also the principal invested by deceptive market actors.

"Stock manipulation and false disclosures will be punished severely," Lee said during the conference a week ago. "We will clearly show that stock price manipulation will lead to ruin and disgrace."