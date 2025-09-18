BC Card, one of South Korea’s leading credit card issuers, said Thursday it filed a patent for a core technology enabling stablecoin payments, becoming the first company in the industry to do so.

The technology determines the exact number of coins to be deducted from a customer’s digital wallet during a stablecoin transaction. As stablecoin prices can vary across exchanges, it uses real-time data to help consumers pay only the amount they need to.

The patent is expected to be useful for foreign transactions -- both won payments overseas and foreign currency for Korean merchants -- as stablecoins are a rising universal payment method.

BC Card Chairman Choi Won-seok personally participated in filing the patent, following his earlier applications for six NFT-linked payment technologies between 2022 and 2024.

BC Card plans to continue working with major financial institutions, fintech companies and digital asset firms to build a universal infrastructure for Korea’s stablecoin ecosystem.

Through its extensive network, the company aims to enable customers to pay in stablecoins through convenient methods such as credit cards and QR payments.

“Stablecoins are a powerful paradigm that can transform existing payment processes,” Choi said. “As the operator of Korea’s largest payment network, BC Card will lead efforts to create an environment where stablecoin payments can be used anywhere with ease.”