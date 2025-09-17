South Korean mobility software solutions provider Fescaro said Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with TUV Nord, a German global testing and certification organization, to cooperate in the automotive cybersecurity regulatory compliance business.

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop a one-stop solution to help automakers and suppliers meet compliance requirements.

The service will encompass consulting for cybersecurity management systems, education and training, provision and validation of security solutions, and regulatory compliance.

By combining Fescaro's automotive cybersecurity technology with TUV Nord's certification expertise, the two companies aim to provide tailored services that maximize efficiency for clients.

As software content in vehicles expands, cybersecurity risks are becoming a pressing concern, prompting regulators worldwide to introduce new legal frameworks.

The European Union, China and India have all introduced regulations aligning with the UN's Regulation No. 155 on vehicular cybersecurity. South Korea has also amended its Motor Vehicle Management Act to strengthen cybersecurity requirements.

TUV Nord, with more than 150 years of history and a global network of over 100 offices, is the first certification body worldwide to be designated as a National Certification Body in cybersecurity domains covering industry and internet-of-things standards.

Fescaro, which offers an integrated automotive security platform, became the first Korean firm to help global automakers obtain four major international cybersecurity certifications in 2023.

Its technologies have since entered mass production, and it was recognized as an innovator partner by Auto-ISAC in 2025.

"In automotive cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and technical reliability are essential, and FESCARO is the ideal partner that fulfills both," said Leif-Erik Schulte, executive vice president at TUV Nord Mobility.

"Through this collaboration with TUV Nord, one of the world’s most respected certification bodies, we are committed to actively expanding our opportunities in the global cybersecurity market," said Fescaro CEO Hong Seok-min.