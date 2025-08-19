South Korean mobility software solutions provider Fescaro said Tuesday that it has officially signed an innovator partnership with Auto-ISAC in the US.

Auto-ISAC is a global automotive cybersecurity organization that uses a collaborative system to share industry intelligence and jointly respond to cyber threats.

About 80 global companies are participating, including the three major American automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — as well as global original equipment manufacturers Toyota and Hyundai Motor Company, and US government officials.

Auto-ISAC operates a partnership program to strengthen response capabilities and expand collaboration within the industry. The Innovator Partnership is the highest level of partnership for industry-leading companies.

"Automotive cybersecurity is a team sport that requires the entire ecosystem to work together," said Hong Seok-min, CEO of Fescaro. "Based on the expertise recognized at Auto-ISAC, we will strengthen strategic collaboration with global partners and contribute to enhancing industry intelligence."