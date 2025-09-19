TOKYO (Japan News/ANN) -- A group of precious Buddhist statues from the Kamakura period (the late 12th century to 1333), including three known to be by famed Buddhist sculptor Unkei, are the main attraction of a special exhibition that opened at the Tokyo National Museum in Ueno Park, Tokyo.

The exhibition, "Expressing Prayer, Capturing Form: Buddhist Sculptures by Unkei from the Northern Round Hall of Kohfukuji Temple," attempts to recreate the interior of the Northern Round Hall of Kofukuji temple in Nara as it appeared during the Kamakura period. It showcases seven Buddhist statues, all national treasures. Organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, among others, the exhibition will run through Nov. 30.

Unkei is one of the most important Buddhist sculptors of the Kamakura era. The three statues known to be by him at the exhibition, all masterpieces from his later years, are "Seated Miroku Nyorai (Maitreya Buddha)," "Standing Mujaku Bosatsu (Asanga Bodhisattva)" and "Standing Seshin Bosatsu (Vasubandhu Bodhisattva)." Mujaku Bosatsu and Seshin Bosatsu are positioned on either side of Miroku Nyorai. The four other statues which are thought to be by Unkei represent the Shitenno (Four Deva Kings) from the Central Golden Hall of the temple. It has been pointed out that those four statues might have originally stood inside the Northern Round Hall.

The exhibition is part of the Tsumugu Project, a joint effort by the Cultural Affairs Agency, the Imperial Household Agency and The Yomiuri Shimbun to promote the beauty of Japanese art. This is the first time "Seated Miroku Nyorai" has been shown in public since the completion of repair work on it, partly funded by the Tsumugu Project. This is also the first public display of the statue outside the temple in about 60 years.

Actor Issey Takahashi, who serves as a publicity ambassador for the exhibition, called for people to come to see it.

"I hope you’ll come encounter these precious Buddhist statues in this space, which provides an intimate experience that not even the Northern Round Hall could offer now," Takahashi, 44, said.