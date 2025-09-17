Marine debris is piled up along the coast of Imja-myeon in Shinan County, South Jeolla Province, a designated marine protected area, Wednesday. Green Korea claimed that debris entering and accumulating from land and sea has not been properly managed at marine protected areas, citing site surveys it has conducted since April.

Among the debris are items with Chinese writing, including discarded fishing year, suggesting they may have originated from the neighboring country across the West Sea.

(Photos by Yonhap)