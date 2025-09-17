The 20th SDA to take place Oct. 2 at KBS Hall in Seoul

The 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards has unveiled its winners, with US sci-fi drama "Severance" taking home the Golden Bird, the festival’s top honor.

"Severance," produced by CJ ENM’s US studio Fifth Season, centers on employees at the Lumon Industries who undergo a “severance” procedure that surgically splits their work and personal lives, leaving them with no memory of the other side.

The Apple TV+ series, which went widely popular upon its release on 2022, recently dominated the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, earning eight wins on Monday, including outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

In the international competition for this year's SDA, Netflix’s UK series "Adolescence" claimed the grand prize, while best director award was shared by Hirokazu Kore-eda for "Asura" and Philip Barantini for "Adolescence." Best actor honors went to Owen Cooper for his performance in "Adolescence," with Cate Blanchett ("Disclaimer") and Kim Min-ha ("Pachinko") sharing the best actress award.

On the Korean side, the outstanding Korean drama award was split between Netflix’s "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and medical drama "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call." Ju Ji-hoon picked up outstanding Korean actor award for his role in "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," while Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU, was named outstanding Korean actress for her dual role as Geum-myoung and her mother Ae-soon in "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

Now in its 20th year, the SDA is organized by Korean Broadcasters Association and the SDA organizing committee. This year’s ceremony will take place Oct. 2 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.