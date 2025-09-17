The price of bread in South Korea has been rising like a well-fermented sourdough for the past six months, with the increase now outpacing overall consumer inflation by more than threefold. A recent promotion by popular YouTuber Schuka World, offering baked goods at 990 won, further fueled public debate over what constitutes reasonable pricing.

According to Statistics Korea, the bread price index in August stood at 138.61 (with 2020 as the base year at 100), marking a 6.5 percent increase compared to the same month last year. In contrast, the overall consumer price inflation rate for the same period was just 1.7 percent.

Bread prices began rising in December and jumped by 6.3 percent in March. Since then, year-on-year increases have remained above 6 percent for six consecutive months.

The primary drivers behind the surge include persistently high costs of raw materials such as flour and eggs. Ingredient prices have remained elevated due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and continued supply chain disruptions.