Godmother of K-drama, writer Kim Eun-hee teases experiment with new script centered on AI

Powerhouse Korean content creators shared insights on how projects break through in an increasingly crowded marketplace, stressing that future Korean storytelling must weave in global elements.

“I think the era we’re living in now is an era of cultural crossover,” said Kang Yun-sung, director at For Entertainment, on a BroadCast WorldWide 2025 panel under the banner, “Immerse in Korean Narratives: An Inspiring Story of Two K-Drama Icons to the World.” Kang is best known for helming Disney+ tentpoles "Big Bet" and "Low Life," as well as smash hit crime flick "The Outlaws." The four-day BCWW showcase of Korean content and industry insights kicked off at Coex in southern Seoul’s Gangnam on Tuesday.

Kang noted that creators across markets -- including Hollywood -- have hit a wall when it comes to fresh material, after exhausting themes ranging from robots to space.

“That’s why I try to incorporate a mix of Eastern and Western elements, as well as different colors, into my work. I also try to emphasize cultural exchange and that naturally gets reflected a lot in my creations,” he explained.

“When I was working on 'Big Bet,' I wanted it to be a complex story with diverse cultural elements. I didn’t want to use foreigners as mere background characters, but instead bring them into the narrative as central figures. With that in mind, I developed the villains and other characters in a deeper, more layered way.”

Fellow panelist Kim Eun-hee, the acclaimed screenwriter behind global K-drama hits including "Kingdom," "Signal" and "Revenant," believes universality is the foundation of global hits.

“I think people are all the same. For example, in the case of 'Kingdom,' I think the reason it drew so much attention is because hunger and the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter exist in every society and every country. Fear of ghosts is also something universally shared. Since human life is essentially the same everywhere, I thought a lot about how to create a story that many people could relate to,” she said.

The pair also weighed in on how Korea can further extend its soft power through storytelling.

“I think it’s good to tackle global themes and stories that can blend not just Korean elements, but things from other parts of the world as well. Of course, at the center of the story, I want a Korean person to be the focal point, because that’s what gives the work a clear sense of purpose,” Kang said.

“Honestly, today, capital and influences are so mixed that I don’t think there’s anything that can be called a purely Korean work anymore,” he added. "So I hope that more stories with broader themes are created in Korea, because I believe that’s how we can make works that resonate on a global scale."

Kim underscored the need to cultivate fresh talent. “From a writer’s perspective, I hope ... there is more support for rookie writers. The reason is that the harder it gets to make dramas or films these days, the fewer opportunities there are for newcomers,” she said.

Kim also revealed she is currently developing a new project that experiments with artificial intelligence as its central theme. “The work is currently at an experimental level,” she said, without elaborating further.