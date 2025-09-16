Prosecutors on Tuesday demanded a 20-year prison sentence for a man accused of setting fire to a subway car in Seoul in May, calling the act an attempted mass killing “comparable to terror.”

The request was made at the final hearing at Seoul Southern District Court, where prosecutors also sought 10 years of electronic monitoring and three years of probation for the 67-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname, Won.

The court will hand down its ruling on Oct. 14.

Won is accused of pouring gasoline inside a moving Seoul Subway Line No. 5 train between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations on May 31, igniting the floor in what prosecutors say was an attempt to kill all 160 passengers, including himself. Though the flames did not spread due to the non-combustible interior materials of the train, 23 passengers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and 129 received on-site treatment after they rushed to escape. Property damage — including the loss of the train — exceeded 300 million won ($220,000).

Originally booked on arson charges, Won was later indicted for attempted murder after prosecutors reviewed the case.

“The defendant threatened 160 innocent passengers by setting fire to a subway train under the Han River over grievances about his divorce lawsuit,” a prosecutor told the court. “Considering the panic and the possibility of mass casualties had the evacuation been delayed, a heavy sentence is inevitable.”

Defense attorneys asked for leniency, arguing that Won acted out of frustration and has since confessed and expressed remorse. They noted that the fire was extinguished quickly, limiting damage.

In his final statement, Won said only: “I regret it.”