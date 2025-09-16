Matica Biotechnology Inc., the US-based contract development and manufacturing subsidiary of South Korea’s Cha Biotech, said Tuesday that it has signed a strategic commercial manufacturing agreement with a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biotechnology company.

The deal marks a milestone for Matica Bio as it initiates Good Manufacturing Practice production of viral vectors to support the development of a genetically modified cell therapy targeting serious and underserved disease areas.

Under the agreement, Matica Bio will provide technology transfer, process scale-up, analytical testing and commercial-scale GMP manufacturing services to back the partner company’s future Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Administration and eventual commercial supply.

While details such as contract size and partner details are under a non-disclosure agreement, Cha Biotech noted that the partnership further validates Matica Bio’s end-to-end capabilities, ranging from early research and process development to clinical and commercial manufacturing.

The company has been expanding its order book, securing around 10 billion won ($7.2 million) in contracts during the first half of 2025, with total orders expected to surpass 20 billion won at year-end.

“This agreement proves our ability to support drug development across all stages, from research to commercialization,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. “We will continue to expand our contracts with flexible, high-quality manufacturing solutions that meet global regulatory standards.”