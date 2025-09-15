The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Monday that it had hosted an exclusive closed-door roundtable with Christopher Landau, US deputy secretary of state, during his first official visit to Seoul.

Held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Sunday, the meeting brought together senior executives from leading US and Korean companies across industries such as automotives, airlines, health care, ICT, digital services and steel.

The roundtable offered a platform for candid discussions on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, reducing nontariff barriers and improving Korea’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim welcomed Landau, praising his leadership in advancing US foreign policy and shaping future bilateral ties. He also highlighted AmCham initiatives aligned with Washington’s priorities, including the “Buy America” campaign, which has supported greater entry of US goods and services into Korea through strategic partnerships.

Business leaders at the event underscored the need to enhance Korea’s regulatory environment to attract more multinational firms to establish regional headquarters, noting that Korea has fewer than 100, which is a small number compared to other countries in Asia.

Participants also exchanged views on the outlook for future negotiations following the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung, while raising concerns over labor mobility in light of recent immigration inspections at Korean manufacturing facilities in Georgia.

Landau reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to advancing a strong, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

“It was an honor to host Deputy Secretary Landau and provide our members the opportunity to engage directly on key issues,” Kim said, adding that AmCham would continue serving as a bridge between government and business.