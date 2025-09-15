What to know before joining Chuseok holiday exodus

Chuseok, one of South Korea’s biggest family holidays, is fast approaching. Millions of people are expected to hit the road or board trains, and the government is offering extra incentives to encourage travel and ease household costs.

From Oct. 4 to 7, all expressways nationwide will be toll-free, allowing millions of drivers to move without paying a single won. To further encourage local travel, the government is also offering a series of discounts and free entries.

Rail travel packages to population-declining regions will be 50 percent off from Oct. 2 to 12. Key tourist sites will open their doors free of charge. National heritage sites and the National Arboretum will have free admission from Oct. 3 to 9, museums from Oct. 5 to 8, and national recreational forests from Oct. 6 to 9. Information on participating venues can be found on Naver Map and Kakao Map.

In addition, the government will issue 150,000 lodging coupons usable at accommodations in 31 designated disaster-relief areas, offering 50,000 won off for rooms priced above 70,000 won and 30,000 won off for cheaper stays.

Despite the welcome freebies, Chuseok, as always, brings the annual struggle to secure a train seat. For many, it feels less like booking transportation and more like competing to register for a university course or score tickets to an in-demand K-pop concert.

This year is no exception. With the long holiday stretching into Hangeul Day and with weekends added, travelers are bracing themselves for an approximately 10-day holiday.

Train ticket guide

Korail is opening ticketing for Chuseok on Monday through Thursday two weeks later than previously planned due to track safety adjustments after a rail accident last month.

Booking opened Monday and Tuesday for seniors over 65, registered disabled passengers, and veterans, while general online reservations are scheduled for Sept. 17–18.

Tickets must be paid for by Sept. 21 for general bookings or Sept. 24 for priority bookings. Unpaid reservations are automatically canceled and offered to those on the waiting list.

Leftover tickets will be released at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 via KorailTalk, the official website, or station counters. Detailed information is available on Korail’s website.

Following are tips for a successful booking.

Prepare early by logging in well before tickets go on sale. Write down your preferred train, route, date and time in advance to save precious seconds.

Know your line, since Korail sometimes staggers ticket sales by route, such as the Gyeongbu Line or Honam Line. Double-check the exact start time for your trip, and try using both mobile and desktop devices to improve your odds.

Don’t forget to pay. Securing a seat does not mean you’re finished, as payment must be made by the deadline or the reservation will be canceled.

However, do not worry too much if you fail at first. There are still more chances.

First, target canceled tickets. After the reservation period ends, some tickets are canceled because people miss the payment deadline or simply change their minds. Since Korail releases these canceled seats back into the system in real time, it is worth checking the website or app frequently, even after tickets appear sold out.

Second, make use of the reservation waiting service. During the holiday period, Korail allows you to register for a specific time and seat in advance. If that seat becomes available due to a cancellation, the system will notify you. This saves you from having to constantly refresh the page.

Third, consider alternative options such as reverse seats or standing tickets. If all forward-facing seats are gone, reverse-facing seats are often easier to secure. Standing tickets, while less comfortable, can sometimes be the only option to ensure you reach your destination.

Medical care

Holiday closures often leave people scrambling for medical help. If you suddenly fall ill, here are your options.

Call the Health and Welfare Counseling Center by dialing 129 for urgent care information. Emergency, abuse and mental health counseling is available 24/7.

Or simply dial 119 for the emergency management center or 120 for your local government call center to find nearby hospitals.

Other options include visiting the E-Gen emergency medical portal, which provides maps and the current operating status of hospitals, emergency rooms and pharmacies. Always call ahead to confirm.

For children, consider Dalbit Children’s Hospitals. These clinics, designated by the Health Ministry, offer after-hours pediatric services without the long waits and high costs of ERs. As of September, there are 46 nationwide, including in Seoul, Busan, Daegu and Gyeonggi Province.

Finding a pharmacy

Heavy holiday meals often mean indigestion, stomachaches or even colds from exhaustion. But with most pharmacies closed, finding medicine can be tricky.

The Korean Pharmaceutical Association operates “Holiday Keeper Pharmacies" via the Pharm 114 website. You can search for pharmacies that open on holidays, 24/7 or at night.

The site also offers information on over-the-counter drugs, proper usage and topical treatments. Still, it’s wise to call ahead before visiting to avoid a wasted trip.