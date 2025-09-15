Three-day event to open Friday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza

Game Esports Seoul 2025 is set to take over Dongdaemun Design Plaza for three days, from Friday through Sunday, offering a mix of esports action, gaming demos and fan-focused activities aimed at both gamers and casual attendees.

The festival, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Business Agency, returns for a second year following its debut at Kyung Hee University last year.

Highlights for this year's event include the Eternal Return Korea Esports League playoffs, which will take place Saturday, accompanied by a special exhibition match featuring eight influencers teamed with audience members. Attendees can take part through on-site registration and a lottery. The conference hall will also host a finals viewing party and a player fan meet-and-greet.

Sunday will feature the 2025 Seoul Cup finals, open to middle and high school students as well as players with disabilities. The middle and high school students division will compete in Valorant, while the division for players with disabilities will play FC Online, with winners receiving the special Mayor of Seoul Award. This year marks the first time a division for players with disabilities has been included.

Gaming companies Blizzard, Neowiz, Nimble Neuron and HaeGin and entertainment company CJ E&M will host showcases and promotional booths throughout the festival, while Gen.G and DRX Esports Academy will present their latest initiatives in Art Hall 1. The Seoul game collective pavilion, Seoul Game Alley, is also slated to feature 26 indie developers, highlighting emerging talent in the domestic gaming scene.

GES 2025 will further include the finals and awards ceremony for the 2025 Seoul Game Contest, alongside career-focused seminars and job-matching programs for those looking to enter the gaming and esports industries.

Tickets for the event are available via the official GES 2025 website.