SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has announced its list of top rural destinations in Asia, offering travelers a chance to explore beyond bustling big-city hotspots. Malaysia's lush Cameron Highlands took the crown for the most popular rural destination in Asia, followed by Khao Yai (Thailand) and Puncak (Indonesia) in the top three.

Rural destinations, particularly those nestled in mountains and hillsides, are gaining popularity among travelers seeking to immerse themselves in local culture and natural beauty. These charming highland locales offer a slower pace of life, allowing visitors to unwind and connect with the environment, away from the hustle and bustle of crowded urban hubs.

Agoda's data, which ranks destinations across eight markets in Asia with a population under 50,000 based on accommodation searches made on Agoda between 15 February to 15 August 2025, also revealed that Fujikawaguchiko (Japan), Kenting (Taiwan), Sapa (Vietnam), Munnar (India), and Pyeongchang-gun (South Korea) earned a spot as the top eight rural destinations in Asia.

From the lush landscapes of Cameron Highlands in Malaysia to the serene beauty of Fujikawaguchiko in Japan, these secluded spots provide a distinct flavor and promise a refreshing escape from city life.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President, said, "Agoda is thrilled to highlight these rural destinations that offer travelers a chance to experience the heart and soul of Asia. Whether you're seeking an escape from big-city life or a refreshing change of scenery, Agoda's platform offers seamless bookings across flights, accommodations and activities so you can experience the irresistible charm of these secluded rural gems first-hand."

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking.

