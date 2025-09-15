The past week may well go down as one of the most consequential moments in South Korea’s artificial intelligence policy landscape since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration. In rapid succession, the newly reorganized presidential committee on AI held its founding meeting, the government unveiled a plan to expand the National Growth Fund, and President Lee himself hosted a press conference to outline his vision.

Yet, despite the flurry of announcements, conventional media outlets — constrained by limited airtime and column inches — struggled to keep pace. Most coverage focused on quoting the president and top officials, leaving little room for critical analysis or deeper scrutiny of what these sweeping changes might actually mean. The sheer volume of AI-related remarks from the administration overwhelmed the news cycle, crowding out space for evaluation and debate.

This lack of scrutiny is troubling, especially given the scale of what is being proposed. The Lee administration is not merely tweaking existing policies — it is overhauling the very architecture of government strategy around AI and future industries. And nowhere is this more evident than in the dramatic expansion of the National Growth Fund without prior indication.

Lee announced that the fund, originally planned at 100 trillion won (about $72 billion) during his campaign, will now be scaled up to 150 trillion won — a staggering 50 percent increase. However, there was no detailed breakdown of how the additional funds would be allocated, no clarification on the investment strategy and no discussion of the risks involved.

This lack of detail is concerning. At a benchmark five-year treasury bond yield of 2.56 percent, the additional 50 trillion won alone would incur roughly 1.3 trillion won in interest every year — and the amount will triple to nearly 4 trillion won for the total of the fund. The logistics of deploying and monitoring such a fund are complex, and the government has yet to provide a clear roadmap.

The administration has said that half of the fund will be sourced from the private sector — financial institutions, private funds and individual investors. But private capital hardly flows into uncertainty. Investors will only participate if they believe their returns will exceed what they could earn elsewhere. How will the fund generate returns in sectors that private investors have historically avoided due to high risk or unclear business prospects?

Lessons from history

Lee has called for a transformation of the financial sector — from what he described as “pawnshop-style operations” that lend against collateral and collect interest, to a model of “productive finance.” Financial institutions are not philanthropic entities. They allocate capital based on risk-adjusted returns, not ideological aspirations.

If the fund must pay out returns to private investors from its principal, that reduces the amount available for actual investment. And if the projects it backs are inherently risky or unprofitable in the short term, the fund could quickly become unsustainable. The government must reconcile its vision of inclusive growth with the financial realities of investment.

The president’s vision of the fund as a tool to “share both the opportunities and the fruits of growth fairly and broadly among all the people” is noble. But without a clear mechanism for balancing public benefit with financial viability, the fund risks becoming a political symbol rather than a functional instrument of development.

South Korea has seen similar initiatives before. The Green Finance Fund under Lee Myung-bak, the Unification Fund under Park Geun-hye and the New Deal Fund under Moon Jae-in all aimed to redirect liquidity from speculative sectors like real estate into productive investments. But as time wore on, investor enthusiasm waned, returns diminished and the funds faded into obscurity.

The National Growth Fund risks following the same trajectory unless it can clearly demonstrate how it will succeed. That means articulating a coherent investment strategy, setting measurable goals and ensuring transparency in how funds are allocated and managed. Without these safeguards, the fund may struggle to attract and retain private-sector participation.

Much of the fund is expected to be invested in AI-related projects — a cornerstone of the Lee administration’s economic policy. But the AI sector, while brimming with potential, is notoriously difficult to monetize. The path to profitability is long and uncertain, and the risk of failure is high.

Yes, AI technologies are transforming industries and enabling breakthroughs once thought impossible. But they are not a panacea. Strategic investment must be guided by market principles, not just political ambition.

The government has said the fund will target projects that struggle to attract private investment due to their adventurous nature or uncertain short-term prospects. This is a valid role for public capital. But even public investment must be disciplined and based on rigorous analysis, clear objectives and a realistic understanding of the risks involved.

The Lee administration has made clear that it wants to lead South Korea into a new era of technological innovation and inclusive growth. But ambition must be matched by clarity, logic and accountability. The fund must be more than a headline — it must be a well-designed, well-managed vehicle for sustainable development.

If the fund is to succeed, the government must provide a detailed roadmap: How will the fund be structured, what kinds of projects will it support, how will risks be managed and what returns — financial or social — can be expected? Without answers to these questions, the fund risks becoming another well-intentioned initiative that fails to deliver.

In the coming weeks and months, it will be crucial for policymakers, analysts and the public to scrutinize the fund’s design and implementation. The stakes are too high for blind optimism. South Korea’s future in AI and strategic industries depends not just on bold announcements, but on smart, sustainable execution.

Let’s hope the next wave of headlines brings more substance — and fewer slogans.

Yoo Choon-sik

Yoo Choon-sik worked for nearly 30 years at Reuters, including as the chief Korea economics correspondent, and briefly worked as a business strategy consultant. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.