A South Korean Coast Guard officer who drowned while rescuing a senior citizen from a tidal flat had requested backup before entering the water alone, but no reinforcements were sent, local reports said Sunday.

Sgt. Lee Jae-seok, 34, was responding to a report from a private drone surveillance company early Thursday when he arrived alone at Ggot Island in Ongjin, Incheon. He gave his life jacket to the man, who survived. Lee did not.

According to a radio transcript from the Incheon Coast Guard, Lee made his first transmission to the Yeongheung Police Substation at 2:16 a.m., saying, “The person in need is shirtless and squatting. I think I’ll have to approach him directly.”

By 2:42 a.m., he added, “I’ve located the person. I may need to go into the water.”

When asked about the water’s depth, Lee said, “It looks somewhat deep.”

Asked again whether support was needed, he said, “The tide is coming in, so it might be helpful. But I’ll go in first.”

The team leader replied, “Let’s report this to headquarters and wake another officer to respond together. What do you think?”

Lee said he would proceed, and no further action was taken by the team leader.

At 2:56 a.m., Lee continued his report, saying “The person’s foot is cut and he can’t move. I gave him my life jacket to help him get out. The water is waist-deep.”

Seventeen minutes of radio silence followed. Still, no backup was dispatched.

At 3:14 a.m., the station called out, “If you can hear us, try to respond at any time.”

Records show that other officers did not head to the scene until 3:09 a.m., after the drone company issued a separate alert about the rising tide.

Lee was found near Ggot Island at 9:41 a.m. and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Coast Guard regulations, at least two officers must be present during patrol operations unless under exceptional circumstances.

Of the six personnel on duty at the Yeongheung substation that night, four were reportedly on break at the station.

The Korea Coast Guard said it has launched a probe into why Lee was alone at the scene despite regulations and internal staffing protocols.

“We’ve formed a fact-finding committee including six outside experts to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,” the agency said Sunday.