Airport Railroad Co., or AREX, said Sunday that it will begin operating a new six-car electric train, starting Monday, to reduce congestion during peak commuting hours.

This marks the first deployment of a total of nine trainsets -- 54 cars in total -- to be introduced in stages by the end of the year.

On the first day of operation, the new train will make four runs -- one round-trip each during the morning and evening rush hours on the route from Incheon Airport Terminal 2 to Seoul Station. From October 17, two additional trainsets will be added, bringing the total in service to three.

Currently, rush-hour congestion at key transfer stations like Geomam and Gimpo Airport reaches up to 190 percent. Once all the new trains are in service, intervals on the Geomam–Seoul section will shorten from six to four minutes, with congestion easing to around 142 percent.

The new trains feature seats that are 44 millimeters wider, luggage storage, air purifiers, UV sterilizers, real-time maintenance systems and plug-in doors for a quieter ride.

“The launch of these new trains marks an important step in enhancing service quality,” said AREX CEO Park Dae-soo. “We aim to reduce congestion while improving safety and convenience, so passengers can use AREX with confidence.”