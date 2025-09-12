Nationwide series to bring music, comedy and voice performances to small cities and underserved communities

The 2025 Nostalgic Concert (translated) is set to tour across Korea this September and October, the Culture Ministry said Friday.

The series is part of an initiative to expand performance opportunities for senior citizen artists, showcasing veteran actors, voice actors, comedians and singers. It also aims to make arts and culture more accessible to residents of small and mid-sized cities, as well as communities that have traditionally been underserved.

The 2025 Nostalgic Concert will be staged in four places -- Hongcheon-gun, Sangju-si, Hwacheon-gun, and Taebaek-si -- featuring a variety of segments.

The Nostalgic Concert 5080 segment will showcase celebrated singers Kwon Sung-hee, Kim Guk-hwan, Park Il-jun, Lee Ae-ran, Jo Seung-gu and Ahn Da-mi, who will perform nostalgic hits spanning decades.

The theater component, presented by the Korea Federation of Broadcasting Artists’ Associations, reimagines beloved dramas from the 1970s and 1990s -- "Madam" and "What on Earth is Love?" -- as trot musicals.

Veteran actors Kim Hyung-ja, Ahn Dae-yong, Lee Gi-yeol and Jung Jong-jun appear in "Madam," while "What on Earth is Love?" stars Kim Jin-tae, Seo Gwon-sun, Kim Hyo-won and Yeon Woon-kyung. Comedian Jung Jin-soo hosts the event, with performances by pansori singer Jo Yong-ju and singer Seon-gyeong.

In addition, the Korea Voice Actors Association presents a live adaptation of the radio drama "Our Happy Home," featuring voice actors Kim Mu-gyu, Kim Jeong-ae, Yoon Ki-hwang, Lee Yeon-hee, Lim Young-hwa, Choi Mun-ja, Choi Jae-ho and Hong Young-ran.

The comedy segment, titled "Nostalgic Concert: Laughing Day, Good Day" (translated) and produced by the Korea Broadcasting Comedians Association under comedian Kim Hak-rae, will also offer a variety of comedy performances.

Acting KOCCA President Yoo Hyun-seok stated, “Through the Nostalgic Concert, we provide cultural and artistic experiences to residents in culturally marginalized areas and give popular veteran artists an opportunity to perform on stage again. Moving forward, we will work with local governments to make these performances an annual event and strive to expand K-content from local communities to the global stage.”