Work stoppage to commence next week ahead of expected surge in air travel during Chuseok holiday

A scheduled strike by unionized workers at 15 airports across the country has touched off concerns over possible inconvenience for passengers, particularly with a surge in air travel expected during one of Korea's biggest holidays next month.

Unionized workers at major airports in Korea held a press conference on Tuesday and vowed to stop work from Sept. 19 until the Chuseok holiday, which ends Oct. 9. The participating workers are from the Incheon International Airport division of the Korean Public and Social Services and Transport Workers' Union (KPTU) and the umbrella union for airports in Korea, which have a combined 15,000 workers under their wings.

Their main demand is to change their shift schedule, which currently has three teams on two shifts, resulting in workers taking two consecutive day shifts followed by two consecutive night shifts to keep the airports running around the clock. Workers are demanding a rotating schedule divided into four teams to allow for more rest after night shifts.

Other demands by the unionized workers include an increase in airport personnel, particularly with an expansion of Incheon Airport having been completed last year.

"Our demand is the minimal conditions of a safe workplace and a safe airport. Unless the Incheon International Airport Corporation and the Korea Airports Corporation show indications of a change, we will go ahead with the strike on Sept. 19," the workers said.

An August study by the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute indicated that the combination of shift work and nighttime work can raise health risks by 53.1 percent compared to those with regular working hours.

Strike likely to disrupt air travel

The participants of the upcoming strike are those entrusted with basic airport functions, such as the maintenance of facilities and runways. Air travel will not be shut down, given that it is legally required to continue even during strikes.

Chuseok, along with the Lunar New Year, is one of the longest and most celebrated holidays for Koreans. This year's Chuseok is particularly long, as the usual three-day holiday comes just after the National Foundation Day, a two-day weekend and Hangul Day, amounting to a weeklong holiday.

This year's Lunar New Year holiday saw 4.33 million people board planes throughout the 10-day holiday. Although airports during this period did not experience strikes and operated normally, each airport reportedly suffered delays of three to eight hours due to heavier passenger traffic, leading to concerns that a shortage of essential personnel next month could lead to even more severe delays.