The agriculture ministry said Friday it will supply an additional 25,000 tons of rice from its reserves of the staple grain to help stabilize soaring prices sparked by a supply shortage.

The decision came as the producer price of a 40-kilogram bag of rice surpassed 220,000 won ($158) for the first time in nearly four years as of last Friday.

The average retail price of a 20-kilogram bag stood at 61,000 won, up 20 percent from last year.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs had earlier supplied 30,000 tons of rice from its reserves starting on Aug. 25, as rice prices rose amid delayed shipments caused by frequent rainfalls in Korea during this year's early harvest season. (Yonhap)