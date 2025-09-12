#OnlyWayForward

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of ReThink HK is taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 11 to 12 September 2025. The event will feature 150+ sessions across nine themed theatres and stages, alongside a Sustainable Solutions Expo showcasing approximately 300 exhibiting companies. With over 500 sustainable leaders speakers and a record-breaking 10,000 attendees from all over the world, the conference provides strategic frameworks to help businesses achieve net-zero goals and emphasise the importance of cross-industry collaboration.

"Achieving net-zero and restoring ecosystems demands collective action. ReThink HK unites world-class partners to inspire thousands and lay the foundation for Hong Kong's sustainable economic future. Our mission is clear: unite to turn these global challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth" said Mr Chris Brown, Founder and CEO of ReThink HK.

ReThink HK Announces Strategic Expansion of Events

ReThink HK introduces its first CFO Breakfast Roundtable, held in collaboration with Accounting for Sustainability and Swire Pacific. Similarly, the first in a series of Sustainability Leadership Lunch Roundtables has also been launched with the collaboration of Zurich Resilience Solutions.

ReThink HK was structured around two collaborative sectors this year: the Buildings and Infrastructure Sector with the Construction Industry Council and HKGBC, focused on energy-efficient technologies and green certifications for the built environment; and an expanded Smart Mobility and Transportation Sector, partner with CLP's eMobility Network, addressing the full value chain of sustainable transport—including biofuels, hydrogen, ammonia, and synthetic fuels.

A Collaboration-Driven Event Experience

The event experience was enriched through the co-curation of the BEC Pavilion and the BEC Climate & Nature Theatre, hosting over 60 leaders and experts to rethink how sustainability and biodiversity can be intertwined.

"BEC's sixth year of partnership with ReThink HK highlights our ongoing commitment to transforming Hong Kong's business landscape towards a net-zero economy. We bring together members to share best practices and reshape green business models, amplifying net-zero benefits that uplift industries and foster a more sustainable community" stated Mr Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of BEC.

This year, ReThink HK's prominent sponsors include Amazon Web Services (AWS), MTR Corporation Limited, Schneider Electric, Siemens Limited, Swire Properties, ERM Hong Kong Limited, Ernst & Young Group Limited, Hang Lung Properties, and many more.

Discovering Key Insights and Shaping Future Perspectives

ReThink HK featured nine thematic theatres, workshops, and roundtable discussions that convened top experts to advance sustainability dialogue. Roundtables addressed diverse topics—from supporting female leaders and carers to SME sustainability actions and green skills development.

The event also showcased global innovations through dedicated pavilions hosted by international partners, including BEC, Canadian, CIC Green Product, Japanese, IFMA, NGO, Start-Up, Social Enterprise and Swedish Pavilions, offering a wide spectrum of sustainable solutions and perspectives.

Gearing Up for ReThink HK 2026

Seeing the success and enthusiasm of previous ReThink HK cohorts, the event will return for its seventh year on 10-11 September 2026 at Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. For the upcoming year, ReThink HK will enhance the experience with a broader selection of exhibitors, cutting-edge solutions, and a wide range of unique conference topics. By uniting business leaders, sustainability practitioners, and thought leaders from around the world, ReThink HK remains dedicated to driving meaningful change towards a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future.

About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute to funding local impact projects with Hong Kong charities.

For ReThink HK 2025 Event Programme, please visit: https://rethink-event.com/conference/

For more event information, please visit ReThink HK's website: https://rethink-event.com/.

About ReThink Foundation

The ReThink Foundation serves as a platform for rethinking how Hong Kong's NGOs can harness partnerships to maximize collective social impact. Through their leading initiative, the ReThink NGOs Program, the foundation empowers NGOs to leverage strategic partnerships, offering a funding and fellowship programme for chosen highly-impactful partnership-focused NGO projects. All proceeds generated from the ReThink HK 2024 delegate pass sales will contribute to support and fund the ReThink NGOs Program. From their flagship event, ReThink HK, to the foundation's ReThink NGOs program, the ethos of collaboration lies in the heart of all initiatives.

For more details, please visit ReThink Foundation's website https://rethink-foundation.org/.

Event photos please download here: Press release photos

