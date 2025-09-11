Framework agreement with UniHA enables access to Lunit's breast AI solutions across 1,500+ French public hospitals, in collaboration with Fujifilm

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that its breast imaging AI solutions have been selected under a national framework agreement led by UniHA, the largest central public procurement body for French hospitals.

Under this four-year agreement, Lunit INSIGHT® MMG and DBT—Lunit's AI-powered software for mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis—are now listed as approved options, made available through primary contractor Fujifilm. The agreement grants access to Lunit's solutions for over 1,500 public hospitals across France, eliminating the need for individual tender processes.

The win confirms Lunit's clinical strength and removes barriers to nationwide adoption. This success is particularly notable in France, where local vendors have historically dominated the breast imaging AI market.

"We are seeing growing interest from institutions in our network in AI solutions for mammography. It is in this context that we launched this call for tenders, accompanied by demanding technical specifications," said Bertrand Lepage, Head of the Biomedical Engineering Program at UniHA. "Our goal is to guarantee the public sector access to the best technologies available on the market, under conditions that are fair to those of the private sector."

"Being selected under this national framework opens the door for Lunit to scale our AI solutions across France's public hospitals like never before," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Winning this highly competitive tender, especially in collaboration with long-standing partner Fujifilm, underscores our proven value in breast cancer screening and reinforces our credibility within one of Europe's most strategic public markets."

UniHA (Union des Hôpitaux pour les Achats) is France's largest public healthcare procurement cooperative. It plays a key role in facilitating centralized purchases for more than 1,500 public hospitals and over 130 regional hospital groups, helping accelerate the adoption of innovative healthcare technologies.

"France is a priority market for us, and we're thrilled to strengthen our foothold through this agreement," said Suh. "With UniHA's endorsement, we're now in a stronger position to support nationwide breast cancer screening with advanced, AI-driven insights."

"We began using Lunit's AI solution based on Fujifilm's recommendation, as a complement to the Amulet mammography system. Since then, we've worked as a team—radiologist, equipment, and AI," said Dr. Eric Kamus, radiologist at Lille University Hospital, a UniHA member. "I've been practicing breast imaging since the 1980s, and I now rely on Lunit as a safety net—always focused, never fatigued, and remarkably accurate. It helps maintain maximum concentration during high-volume private practice and busy hospital shifts alike. More importantly, it brings peace of mind to patients when they know an AI system is also reviewing their images—especially in a field as emotionally sensitive as breast cancer."