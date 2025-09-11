Jeju Art for Earth 2025 kicked off its first edition Thursday at Dongbaekdongsan Wetland on Jeju Island, exploring sustainability through art created from recycled and natural materials.

The majority of the four-day art festival, directed by Will Yaya and Jessica Jungmin Lee, takes place at Jeju Shinhwa World Marriott Resort, joined by 32 artists from 15 countries. A wide range of works created from discarded natural materials and recycled waste such as communication cables, aluminum, olive seeds, marine debris and Jeju basalt are on view.

Among the participating artists is Lee Sung-keun, who has long pursued the practice of fusing discarded industrial materials and natural objects in his installations. Peter Farrington will present a live painting that captures the landscape of the Dongbaekdongsan Wetland on canvas. As both artist and ecological sustainability expert, he has dedicated the past 45 years to activities related to nature conservation through art.

“Jeju is the only island in the world to be recognized by UNESCO across all five major categories: World Natural Heritage, Biosphere Reserve, Global Geopark, Intangible Cultural Heritage for Haenyeo culture and Memory of the World,” the organizer said in a statement about choosing the island for the art festival.

In pursuit of an “inclusive art festival,” JAFE will include a variety of cultural programs, according to the organizer.

The lobby of Jeju Shinhwa World Marriott Resort will feature a photography exhibition portraying the lives of haenyeo — women divers of Jeju Island recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage — while the Arab cultural lounge will house the traditional architecture and attire of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as date tastings.