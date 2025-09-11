SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, and SingPost, Singapore's leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific, today announced a strategic partnership to make international shipping more convenient, accessible, and sustainable for customers across Singapore.

As part of this collaboration, DHL Express will tap on SingPost's extensive network of post offices to offer its international shipping services to customers at all post offices islandwide, up from 14 outlets in its pilot launch in March 2025. This initiative expands options for walk-in customers, enabling easier access to DHL Express shipping solutions near their home or workplace — tailored to meet the evolving needs of local shippers.

Each shipment includes complimentary participation in DHL Express' GoGreen Plus (GGP) service, which allows customers to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with their international air shipments using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a drop-in fuel produced from sustainable feedstocks, such as used cooking oil. This is enabled by the 'book & claim' approach, which lets DHL directly replace fossil fuels with sustainable fuels within the logistic company's network and allocate environmental benefits to paying customers, even when their shipments are not physically transported with the assets using these fuels.

Recently, DHL Express committed to purchasing 9.5 million liters of SAF made in Singapore, marking its first SAF purchase for international flights departing from Singapore Changi Airport and one of Asia's largest SAF deals in the air cargo sector.

In addition to DHL shipping services, customers can opt for more sustainable packaging options at these outlets, including 100% recyclable, FSC-certified DHL brown boxes in multiple sizes to suit varying packaging needs. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is an internationally recognized mark that guarantees that the cardboard is sourced from responsibly managed forests worldwide.

Through this partnership, customers can also start dropping off their DHL parcels at all post offices. Since the pilot in March, parcel drop-offs at SingPost outlets have doubled, demonstrating strong customer appreciation for convenient shipping options. DHL Express parcels deposited at SingPost outlets are collected daily without additional charges, ensuring reliability and efficiency. This collaboration underscores DHL and SingPost's commitment to enhancing customer experience by expanding accessibility. It also signifies the benefits of utilising SingPost's logistics infrastructure and extensive footprint.

Christopher Ong, Managing Director for DHL Express Singapore, said, "The collaboration with SingPost not only brings DHL Express' cross-border shipping services in Singapore closer to our customers but also empowers them to participate in our sustainability journey together. To be the leader in emission-reduced logistics operations, we are constantly looking for ways to operate more sustainably while enhancing our customers' experience. We are thrilled to work with SingPost to bring more value-added services to our customers in Singapore."

"Our partnership with DHL Express represents a significant strategic collaboration to enhance the utilisation of SingPost's logistics infrastructure and post office network. Through this alliance, we are able to introduce new and emission-reduced international service options that address evolving customer needs, in line with SingPost's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Neo Su Yin, Group Chief Operating Officer, SingPost.

This partnership also enhances DHL Express' holistic efforts to improve customer experience by expanding customer touchpoints for both parcel drop-off and pick-up. In Singapore, DHL Express operates four service centres and offers its services at over 160 DHL retail drop-off points and almost 1,500 locker pick-up locations for customers across the island. Together, the integration with SingPost's expansive presence maximises infrastructure usage and seamlessly connects global and local logistics into the daily lives of Singaporeans.

To learn more about DHL's shipping solutions, you can visit https://www.dhl.com/discover/en-sg .

