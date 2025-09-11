Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance, the Korean unit of Taiwan's Fubon Financial Group, said Thursday it will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a series of activities highlighting both customer appreciation and community support.

As part of the lead-up to the anniversary, the company hosted a special “Fubon Hyundai Life Day,” on Wednesday at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field, where they interacted with baseball fans with events and prizes.

On the anniversary itself, which is on Monday, Fubon Hyundai Life will continue its tradition of volunteer and donation programs with some 200 customers and employees.

The participants will organize a flea market, donating personal items for sale, with all proceeds supporting underprivileged groups. A blood donation campaign will also be held to help ease shortages at local medical facilities and protect lives.

The company will match employee donations through its “1:1 Matching Grant” program, doubling the total contributions. These efforts reflect Fubon Hyundai Life’s commitment to environmental, social and governance values, and spreading what it calls “positive energy” across society.

“Every year on our foundation day, we combine customer appreciation with meaningful volunteer work,” a company representative said. “Through these efforts, we hope Fubon Hyundai Life’s positive energy will help make our society brighter and healthier.”