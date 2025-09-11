South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers Thursday that Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, may have strengthened her position as his likely successor during their recent trip to China.

Last week, Ju-ae stepped into the choreography of international relations, accompanying her father to his first multilateral diplomatic event alongside 26 heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Beijing.

Ju-ae was seen standing directly behind her father as he was greeted by senior Chinese officials at Beijing Railway Station, in what observers say was a carefully choreographed display and a deliberate signal to the international community of her emerging role.

It was the clearest acknowledgment yet of her status as her father's hereditary successor, they added.

Kim Ju-ae has secured the revolutionary narrative needed to solidify her position as a likely successor, lawmakers quoted the spy agency as saying.