A head nurse at a Jeju medical clinic is believed to have killed her 7-year-old son via injection of a fatal drug that she is thought to have snuck out from her workplace, before also doing the same to herself, police said Thursday.

The two were found dead at 7:38 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in Samdo-dong, Jeju City, according to Jeju Dongbu Police Station. Police officials found that the woman had injected the drugs into her son and herself, apparently with the intent to kill.

The drug used in the crime was reportedly one that can induce cardiac arrest when injected directly into a vein.

An early investigation did not reveal indications of financial hardship, child abuse or other domestic issues related to the family, but it was found that the woman had suffered depression.

Officials will conduct an autopsy on the bodies to determine the exact cause of death, while also investigating if any laws were broken in the drugs being taken from the clinic-level institute where the woman worked.

- - -

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.