Korea has proposed a multibillion-dollar project reportedly named Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, or MASGA, to the United States as Seoul makes an all-out effort to cut a better tariff deal with Washington ahead of the US-set deadline for tariff talks on Thursday, according to media reports on Monday.

한국이 미국과의 관세 협상 마감일을 앞두고 더 나은 관세 합의를 이끌어내기 위해 전방위적으로 노력하고 있는 가운데, 한국이 '미국 조선업의 위대함을 다시'라는 뜻의 MASGA(Make American Shipbuilding Great Again)로 알려진 수십억 달러 규모의 프로젝트를 미국에 제안했다고 복수의 언론 보도가 월요일 전했다.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, the reports said Kim Jung-kwan, Korea’s minister of trade, industry and energy, presented the MASGA project and Korea’s shipbuilding cooperation plan with the US during ministerial-level talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in New York on Friday.

복수의 익명 소식을 인용한 보도에 따르면, 김정관 산업통상자원부 장관은 지난 금요일 뉴욕에서 하워드 루트닉 미국 상무장관과의 장관급 회담에서 MASGA 프로젝트와 미국과의 조선 협력 방안을 제시했다.

According to the reports, the MASGA proposal, named after US President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," offers a comprehensive package deal that includes large-scale investments in the US by Korean shipbuilders and financial support measures from the government such as loans and guarantees.

보도에 따르면, 트럼프 대통령의 선거 구호인 "미국을 다시 위대하게"에서 따온 MASGA 제안은 한국 조선사의 대규모 미국 투자와 정부 차원의 대출, 보증 등 금융 지원을 포함한 포괄적인 패키지 협상을 담고 있다.

The reports said the Korean government is considering participation in the MASGA project by state-run financial institutions such as the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation.

보도는 한국 정부가 한국수출입은행과 한국무역보험공사 등 국책 금융기관의 MASGA 프로젝트 참여를 검토하고 있다고 전했다.

They added that Lutnick, who is considered a key figure in finalizing the US tariff deal with Korea, responded positively to the proposal.

한국과의 관세 협상에서 핵심 인물로 꼽히는 루트닉 장관이 해당 제안에 긍정적으로 반응했다고 보도는 덧붙였다.

However, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy later said in a press release that the reported details of the MASGA proposal have not been confirmed as the negotiations are still ongoing, advising media outlets to take a careful approach when reporting on the trade talks between Seoul and Washington.

하지만 산업통상자원부는 보도 자료를 통해 협상이 아직 진행 중이기 때문에 MASGA 관련 보도 내용이 확정된 것이 아니라고 밝히며, 언론에 신중한 보도를 당부했다.

In a press release on Saturday following the ministerial-level trade talks, Seoul’s presidential office said it had reconfirmed strong US interest in shipbuilding cooperation, explaining that the two sides committed to working together on an agreement in the tariff negotiations.

장관급 무역 회담 이후 토요일 발표된 대통령실 보도자료에 따르면, 양측은 조선 협력에 대한 미국 측의 높은 관심을 재확인했으며 관세 협상에서 공동 합의 도출을 위해 협력하기로 했다고 밝혔다.

Korea’s shipbuilding sector has been regarded as the country’s unique leverage in the tariff talks with the US as its world-class capabilities can contribute to the Trump administration’s goal of reviving American shipbuilding.

한국의 조선 산업은 세계적 경쟁력을 바탕으로 트럼프 행정부의 미국 조선업 부활 목표에 기여할 수 있다는 점에서 한국의 독자적인 협상 지렛대로 평가받고 있다.

Two of Korea’s leading conglomerates -- HD Hyundai and Hanwha Group -- have already been ramping up their investments in the US and bolstering partnerships with American companies in the shipbuilding sector.

HD현대와 한화그룹 등 한국의 주요 대기업 두 곳은 이미 미국 내 투자 확대와 미국 기업들과의 조선 협력 강화를 추진하고 있다.

HD Hyundai joined hands with US shipyard operator Edison Chouest Offshore to build medium-sized container vessels at the American company's shipyard by 2028.

HD현대는 미국 조선업체 에디슨 슈에스트 오프쇼어와 협력해 2028년까지 미국 조선소에서 중형 컨테이너선을 건조하기로 했다.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, which was acquired by Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha System for $100 million last year, secured a contract to build a liquefied natural gas carrier, marking the first US-ordered, export-market-viable LNG carrier in nearly 50 years.

한화오션과 한화시스템이 지난해 1억 달러에 인수한 한화 필리 조선소는 액화천연가스(LNG) 운반선 건조 계약을 따내며, 거의 50년 만에 미국에서 수출 시장을 위한 LNG 선박이 발주되는 첫 사례가 되었다.

shipbuilding: 조선업

tariff: 관세

guarantees: 보증

negotiation: 협상

leverage: 지렛대, 영향력

conglomerate: 대기업

ramp: 확대하다

carrier: 운반선, 운송 수단