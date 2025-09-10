Plans for over 300 South Koreans to return home after being detained in a US immigration raid in Georgia have been postponed, Seoul said Wednesday.

The detainees were arrested on Sept. 4 during a major US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation at the HL-GA battery plant, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution.

The detainees were initially expected to board a Korean Air charter flight on Wednesday afternoon local time. The aircraft, KE2901, had already left Incheon Airport in the morning for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"The departure on Wednesday local time of our nationals detained in the state of Georgia has become difficult due to circumstances on the US side," the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday afternoon in a press statement.

"We are maintaining consultations with the US side in order to enable departure as soon as possible," the statement added.

However, the Foreign Ministry declined to provide further details when asked by The Korea Herald about the rationale behind the postponement.