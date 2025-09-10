The sudden death of the popular YouTuber known as Great Library was due to a cerebral hemorrhage, his ex-wife said Tuesday, citing autopy results.

During a live broadcast Tuesday night, Lee Cha-won, the former wife who is also a YouTuber known as Yum-cast, said, “An autopsy was conducted to ensure no questions remained, and it was confirmed that the cause of his death was a cerebral hemorrhage.”

Na Dong-hyeon, a first-generation Korean streamer who went by Great Library, was discovered dead at his residence in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Saturday. He was 47.

Na's funeral service was held early Tuesday morning in Hwayang-dong, Gwangjin-gu. Lee received guests as the chief mourner. The two YouTubers tied the knot in 2015 and divorced in 2023. They had remained friendly after the divorce.

“He recently told me his blood pressure was a little high and that he should be taking medicine. But since he didn’t usually have headaches and his checkup two years ago showed no problems, he never had an MRA (magnetic resonance angiography), so the aneurysm wasn’t detected,” Lee said during the livestream.

An aneurysm is a swollen, balloon-shaped section of a blood vessel that can rupture and cause bleeding in the brain.

Na’s YouTube channel, Buzzbean11, had over 1.44 million subscribers before his death. He started his online broadcasting career in 2010. In recent years, he concentrated on sharing game reaction videos.

Na had appeared at the 2026 spring-summer Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza just two days before he passed away.