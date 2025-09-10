South Korea’s benchmark stock index Kospi surpassed the 3,300-point threshold for the first time in more than four years during early trading Wednesday.

The index opened at 3,272.2, up 12.15 points from the previous session, and quickly exceeded its previous year-high of 3,288.26 set on July 15, climbing as high as 3,306.34 during intraday trading. It was the first time in over four years that the index had risen above the 3,300-point mark.

The rally came a day after the Kospi wrapped up trading at a year-high of 3,260.05 on Tuesday, more than 40 points above the 3,254.47 closing high marked on July 30.

As of 9:44 a.m., foreign and institutional investors net purchased 318.6 billion won and 239.2 billion won worth of shares, respectively. Retail investors, meanwhile, were net sellers, offloading shares worth 557 billion won.