Roster of special guests including Hollywood star Ben Hardy to join three-day event

Seoul Pop Culture Convention, also known as Seoul PopCon, is set to take over Coex in southern Seoul this weekend, uniting fans of gaming, webtoons, K-dramas and more.

Now in its fourth year, the convention has grown into a global showcase for all things Korea, spanning games, comics, animation, film, television and music — serving both as a fan playground and a business platform for industry insiders.

This year, the convention is mainly divided into three themed zones: GameCon, ComicCon and LiveCon.

GameCon will feature an extensive lineup of PC, console and mobile games, alongside indie titles, artificial intelligence-driven experiences and XR content. ComicCon will highlight comics, webtoons, animation, figurines, cosplay and books, along with a dedicated merchandise market and booths featuring cosplayers from around the world.

LiveCon will spotlight film, drama, music and streaming platforms, offering interactive cosplay experiences and live performances.

The convention also boasts a roster of special guests. Actor Ben Hardy ("The Conjuring: The Last Rite," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "X-Men: Apocalypse") will hold fan meet-and-greets Friday and Saturday, while the Korean voice cast of the blockbuster animated feature "KPop Demon Hunters" will host a signing event Friday.

Webtoon artists Dalgonyak, the creator of the hit webtoon "Pyramid Game," as well as Han San-i (pen name), the original creator of Naver’s popular webtoon-turned Netflix series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," will also be on site Friday and Sunday, respectively, for fan signing events.

The centerpiece of Seoul PopCon this year is MK Challenge 2025, the 11th edition of the nationwide collegiate esports tournament, taking place Saturday afternoon. This year’s competition will feature EA Korea Studio and Nexon’s hit online soccer title FC Online, with semifinals and finals staged live at the convention. The winning team will take home 1 million won ($720), with 500,000 won awarded to the runner-up.

Seoul Popcon runs Friday through Sunday, with doors open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be available for purchase on-site.