Concept Three hatchback debuts in Munich, previewing Ioniq brand’s compact future

Hyundai Motor has unveiled Concept Three, a new small, hatchback-style electric vehicle, offering a glimpse of what the automaker’s next EV might look like.

Premiering the Concept Three on Tuesday at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, the Korean automaker said the design embodies its EV brand Ioniq’s vision for an expanded lineup of fully battery-powered cars.

Hyundai Motor’s earlier release of the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 followed the automaker's unveiling of the semi-midsized concept EV 45 in 2019, the medium-sized concept EV Prophecy in 2020 and the large concept EV Seven in 2021.

As the world premiere of Concept Three took place in Europe, a market where demand for hatchbacks is high and the transition to EVs has been rapid, Hyundai Motor noted that it expects to promote awareness of the Ioniq brand in the region.

“Concept Three is a model that represents Hyundai Motor’s journey of next-generation electrification,” said a Hyundai Motor official. “Based on the car's compact size and the design language of ‘Art of Steel,’ (Concept Three) is a vision of mobility that is practical and empathetic.”

According to Hyundai Motor, Concept Three features an aerodynamic hatchback design with a roomy interior despite its compact size, as well as a ducktail rear spoiler for a touch of sportiness.

The design language of “Art of Steel,” which was first applied to the hydrogen concept car Initium last year, once again underscores Concept Three’s elasticity and curves. The color Tungsten Gray reiterates the concept car's metallic beauty.

To highlight the concept vehicle’s immersive aesthetic, the Korean automaker placed rectangular speakers resembling exhausts at the rear end of the car and applied lower-body cladding that resembles a spaceship.

Hyundai Motor said Concept Three features an all-encompassing interior design that emphasizes comfort with curved structures throughout the cabin.

Concept Three introduces the Bring Your Own Lifestyle widget, located on the driver's-side dashboard. The widget moves closer to the steering wheel once the car is turned on, allowing the driver to control and customize various functions of the car.

Along with unveiling Concept Three, Hyundai Motor has set up a 580-square-meter outdoor exhibition booth at this year’s IAA, the biggest mobility event in Europe, to display seven of its EV models, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 N, Ioniq 9, Kona Electric and Casper Electric Cross, and offer test drives for visitors through Sunday.