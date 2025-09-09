SPC Samlip said Tuesday its Soft Cheesecake will be stocked at Costco stores in the United States, marking the first time a Korean bakery product has been sold by the American retail giant.

The launch accelerates the company’s push of K-desserts into the global market, following the entry of Samlip’s yakgwa, a traditional Korean sweet, last year.

Starting in late September, the cheesecake will be sold at some 100 Costco branches on the West Coast, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Samlip also plans in-store tasting events and is preparing to expand into Canada through supermarket chain FreshCo.

The cheesecake, available in six flavors –- original, chocolate, banana, strawberry, sweet potato and melon –- combines Western baking with an Asian steaming method, creating a soft yet chewy texture. The product aims to stand out in the US dessert market, which is largely dominated by sweeter tastes.

Samlip’s cheesecake is already exported to 15 countries, including Vietnam and markets in the Middle East, with overseas sales in the first half of 2025 up more than 20 percent from a year earlier.

“We will continue to showcase the unique appeal of K-desserts, from yakgwa and hotteok to cheesecake, and expand our global presence,” a Samlip official said.