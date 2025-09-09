From left: David Jones, head of offshore development and country manager at RWE Renewables Korea; Norman Ruhnke, policy officer of the unit for offshore wind energy at German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy; Joern Beissert, deputy head of mission at the German Embassy; Marie Antonia von Schoenburg, president & CEO of KGCCI; Shim Jin-su, director general for renewable energy policy at Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Park Hyun-nam, chairperson of KGCCI & chief country officer of Deutsche Bank Group Korea; Bae Yang-ho, CEO of BayWa r.e. Korea; Lee Eung-suk, country head of Skyborn Renewables Korea; Jeong Ji-hee chair of the secretariat of Korean-German Energy Partnership; and other distinguished guests pose for a photo at 2025 Korean-German Business Forum on Offshore Wind Energy
From left: David Jones, head of offshore development and country manager at RWE Renewables Korea; Norman Ruhnke, policy officer of the unit for offshore wind energy at German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy; Joern Beissert, deputy head of mission at the German Embassy; Marie Antonia von Schoenburg, president & CEO of KGCCI; Shim Jin-su, director general for renewable energy policy at Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Park Hyun-nam, chairperson of KGCCI & chief country officer of Deutsche Bank Group Korea; Bae Yang-ho, CEO of BayWa r.e. Korea; Lee Eung-suk, country head of Skyborn Renewables Korea; Jeong Ji-hee chair of the secretariat of Korean-German Energy Partnership; and other distinguished guests pose for a photo at 2025 Korean-German Business Forum on Offshore Wind Energy

Experts from South Korea and Germany discussed offshore wind energy cooperation at the 2025 Korean-German Business Forum on Friday.

Held under the theme “Offshore Wind Special Act and Beyond,” the forum featured the Offshore Wind Special Act, the economic feasibility of offshore wind projects, and the common grid connection facility.

Norman Ruhnke, policy officer at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, highlighted how Berlin’s centralized planning model has accelerated offshore wind development.

“It ensures optimal synchronization of the processes for developing and commissioning offshore wind parks with the planning and installation of offshore grid connections," he said.

"Central pre-selection of sites minimizes risks for project developers," added Ruhnke.

On a panel examining the design and implementation of Korea’s Offshore Wind Special Act, passed earlier this year, David Jones, country manager of Korea and head of offshore development at RWE Renewables Korea, underlined global knowledge-sharing.

“Strong government commitment, clear market frameworks, competitive auctions, and streamlined permitting are crucial to unlock the sector’s full potential, boost investor confidence, and accelerate business opportunities,” he noted.

The forum was co-hosted by the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the German Embassy in Seoul, and think tank adelphi under the Korean-German Energy Partnership, with participation from RWE Renewables and other stakeholders.


sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com