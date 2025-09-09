Experts from South Korea and Germany discussed offshore wind energy cooperation at the 2025 Korean-German Business Forum on Friday.

Held under the theme “Offshore Wind Special Act and Beyond,” the forum featured the Offshore Wind Special Act, the economic feasibility of offshore wind projects, and the common grid connection facility.

Norman Ruhnke, policy officer at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, highlighted how Berlin’s centralized planning model has accelerated offshore wind development.

“It ensures optimal synchronization of the processes for developing and commissioning offshore wind parks with the planning and installation of offshore grid connections," he said.

"Central pre-selection of sites minimizes risks for project developers," added Ruhnke.

On a panel examining the design and implementation of Korea’s Offshore Wind Special Act, passed earlier this year, David Jones, country manager of Korea and head of offshore development at RWE Renewables Korea, underlined global knowledge-sharing.

“Strong government commitment, clear market frameworks, competitive auctions, and streamlined permitting are crucial to unlock the sector’s full potential, boost investor confidence, and accelerate business opportunities,” he noted.

The forum was co-hosted by the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the German Embassy in Seoul, and think tank adelphi under the Korean-German Energy Partnership, with participation from RWE Renewables and other stakeholders.