Haechan of NCT debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 18 regions with his first solo studio album.

The LP “Taste” landed among the top 10 on the chart in 11 more regions, while all 11 tracks — including the main track “Crzy” — entered a series of major real-time music charts.

The music video for "Crzy," which seamlessly blends R&B, his personal favorite genre, and pop dance, garnered close to 1 million views on YouTube in under 24 hours.

Haechan will be promoting his first solo endeavor while carrying on the international The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future” tour as a member of NCT Dream. The seven-piece unit is set to hold two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 27-28.