The National Fire Agency has introduced preventive measures to address the growing number of lithium-ion battery fires. Reported cases have been rising steadily, with 49 incidents in May, 51 in June and 67 in July.

Notable recent examples include an Aug. 17 apartment fire in Seoul, suspected to have been caused by an electric scooter battery, which resulted in two deaths, one serious injury and 15 minor injuries. On Aug. 19, another apartment fire in Gyeonggi Province was sparked by a charging camping battery, leaving six people affected by smoke inhalation.

Authorities have issued preventive guidelines emphasizing the importance of disconnecting chargers once batteries are fully charged, avoiding charging batteries when asleep or away, and refraining from using faulty or multiple chargers simultaneously. These measures aim to promote safer battery usage practices.