Foreign minister to raise visa system issues during Washington trip

South Korea will seek to finalize the swift return of more than 300 nationals detained in a US immigration raid through “voluntary departure,” while raising with Washington a fundamental issue: the shortage of work visas for Koreans despite Seoul’s vast US-bound investment, according to Seoul's top diplomat on Monday.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said his trip to Washington, where he was set to embark on Monday, was intended for that purpose, a day after the presidential office in Seoul announced it had concluded negotiations with the US on the matter.

The unprecedented mass arrest took place on Sept. 4, when more than 300 Koreans were taken into custody during a US immigration enforcement operation at a battery plant under construction in Georgia by a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul explained that the negotiations with Washington centered on two main points: bringing back the Koreans held at an immigration detention facility through "voluntary departure" and by chartered flight in order to expedite legal proceedings amid the ongoing US criminal investigations.

“The outcome of the negotiations was an agreement to deploy a chartered flight to safely bring our nationals home, and then to bring back all of our nationals through a voluntary departure arrangement,” a Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity during a closed-door briefing on Monday.

Voluntary departure allows a person who could otherwise be removed to leave the country at their own cost within a set timeframe.

“The US side has also announced that an investigation leading to criminal indictment is underway. In this situation, swiftly ensuring the safety of our nationals and bringing them back requires diplomatic negotiations,” the official added, declining to provide further details on the negotiations.

The official explained that the specific date for their departure from the US has not yet been decided as the South Korean and US authorities remain in consultations over the issue.

Detailed consultations need to be held on site with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including verifying the detainees’ identities and passports and, most importantly, confirming each Korean detainee’s intention to return to Korea. Those who do not board the chartered flight will undergo immigration legal proceedings while remaining at a detention facility.

“Against this backdrop, the minister’s trip to the US is intended to ensure that no unexpected variables arise in the process of securing the release and return of our nationals, and to conclude the matter by meeting with senior US administration officials to finalize the administrative procedures," the official added.

Issue of visa shortages

More importantly, Cho said he will raise the issue of the lack of visas for South Korean workers seeking to work in the US — a mismatch with the massive investments South Korean companies have made there.

“We have been aware of the problem, and I intend to begin negotiations during my visit to the US, using this incident as a turning point,” Cho told lawmakers when asked about the visa issue during the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday.

Most of the detained Korean workers held nonimmigrant short-term business visas -- either B-1 visas or Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, permits -- which are typically used for brief business visits.

Companies in Seoul view such problems as a fundamental and major barrier to investment in the US — a concern that sharply contrasts with South Korea’s position as the largest foreign investor in the US in 2023, with commitments totaling $21.5 billion. In addition, South Korea has pledged $350 billion in investments in the US under a new trade framework.

Only about 2,000 South Koreans with specialty occupations obtain H-1B visas required to work in the US each year — mostly in IT, engineering and accounting — out of the roughly 85,000 issued.

Cho pointed to the bill to expand the quota for Korean workers, which has stalled in Congress for more than a decade, as an example of the futility of Seoul’s efforts so far.

Since 2012, Seoul has been pushing the US Congress to pass the "Partner with Korea Act," which would create a new E-4 nonimmigrant visa quota for up to 15,000 skilled Korean professionals. In July 2025, the bill was once again introduced in the House.

"Because (the US) did not respond well, there was no progress in the negotiations. We will now engage in full-fledged consultations to secure this, taking this incident as an opportunity," Cho told lawmakers when asked about the bill.

The Korea Herald learned that Seoul views worsening anti-immigration sentiment in the US, along with negative reactions from local labor unions toward the employment of foreign professionals, as key barriers to the bill’s passage in Congress. Therefore, support from the Trump administration is imperative.

At a critical juncture, US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested his intent to fix the visa issue, noting that foreign firms should bring in experts to train Americans in complex industries such as battery and computer manufacturing.

“So we’re going to look at that whole situation,” Trump told reporters when asked about the US immigration raid.