In the season between summer’s muggy heat and autumn’s cool, fresh air, laughter and camera flashes filled Dream Forest, where couples, families and their dogs gathered to celebrate a day of rest and connection through wellness-inspired activities.

A huge draw was the much-anticipated slow-paced pet marathon, a 1.5-kilometer loop meant not to test speed, but to celebrate companionship.

Among them was Shin Jun-ho, 30, who also attended last year's event.

"There aren't many events where you can do so much with your pet, like walking, playing, experiencing new things together,” he said. “Last year I came alone, but this year, a few coworkers and I planned ahead to come as a group. We’re sweating, sure, but we’re making memories."

Nearby, booths along the pet trail offered hands-on experiences: pet-themed caricatures, pawprint photo frames, tug toy-making and even DIY pet aromatherapy sprays. A 55-year-old woman, Ahn Tae-hee, who came with her daughter, reflected on how the lighter pace made this edition more enjoyable than last year's.

"Last year felt more like a race. This year, I can actually relax and enjoy it. We made a pawprint frame that says, 'Let's be happy and healthy together.' I think this will become one of our favorite memories."

Small lines formed at the caricature station, where three artists sketched quick, charming portraits of dogs seated proudly in front of them. Participants laughed, told each other their pets' names and compared sketches, turning strangers into fast friends.

"This is my first time here," said Sim, a woman in her 30s who had come from Incheon with her long-haired Chihuahua, Coco. "It’s really hot, but the booths along the trail are fun and meaningful. I even got Coco’s DNA tested this morning, never tried that before."

Under the afternoon sun in the forest, the main stage came alive with a series of fashion shows, including a kids-and-seniors runway that drew cheers and smiles from the crowd.

In two corners of the park, the crowd naturally split based on their interests.

One group gathered for a talk on climate tech given by LowCarbon CEO Lee Chul, who spoke passionately about carbon capture innovations. “We need to move beyond vague conversations about climate change. It’s no longer just about using less plastic, it’s about real solutions like Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage and Direct Air Capture,” he said.

At the same time, on a smaller stage across from the main venue, Professor Bae Chul-hyun, a classical philologist, delivered a lecture on shifting from a human-centered to a life-centered perspective.

“The great journey shared by humans and dogs will continue to evolve,” he said. “Reverence for life is the very philosophy that must lead our era.”

As dusk settled over the forest, the crowd converged once more for the day’s final act: a genre-blending jazz performance by WoongSan and her ensemble of artists from across musical disciplines.

Dressed in striking red, she and her ensemble filled the air with rhythms that flowed between Korean folk and Western jazz. “This is what happens when music listens to each other,” she said before launching into a reimagined blues track, blending Korean minyo and Western blues.

The concert brought the day to a powerful close, as Korea W Philharmonic Orchestra and Winsome Band delivered final performances that captured the festival’s spirit of connection and mindful presence.