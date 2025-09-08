More than 6,000 visitors take part in wellness-themed activities from pet walks and climate talks to outdoor concerts — all set against forest backdrop

Herald Media Group hosted Wellness Seoul 2025 on Sunday at Dream Forest in northern Seoul, turning the expansive park into a lively celebration of well-being in harmony with nature.

Held under the theme “Everyone in Love with the Forest,” the annual festival, now in its second year, drew approximately 6,000 participants united by a shared vision of wellness through programs centered on pets, music, sustainability and mindful living.

“The core message of wellness is simple: to rediscover true happiness,” said Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group. “At Herald, wellness is at the heart of our mission. We envision a world where everyone can live with balance, connection and joy.”

Park Sang-won, chairman of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, echoed this sentiment, stressing that happiness is the foundation of wellness.

“My happiness leads to my family’s, to society’s, and eventually to the nation’s. That’s what wellness is all about," Park said.

Kim Byung-min, deputy mayor for political affairs at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, emphasized the importance of harmony between people, animals and nature.

“Living with pets enhances our well-being and brings warmth and fulfillment to our lives,” he said. “That’s why Seoul City has actively promoted animal welfare, from expanding support centers to offering medical assistance for companion animals.”

In a congratulatory video message, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addressed the escalating climate crisis, noting that rising carbon emissions are putting increasing pressure on the planet.

“I hope today’s eco-friendly wellness programs, from climate-focused talk shows to forest walks with companion animals, will offer citizens a meaningful and healing experience,” he said.

The festival began with a live calligraphy performance and traditional Korean music, followed by gentle 1.5-kilometer pet walks through the forest. Pet owners completed interactive missions along the way, including pawprint art, making pet aromatherapy sprays, caricature sketches and a photo booth stop.

Throughout Dream Forest, more than 30 wellness-themed booths showcased a wide range of experiences from eco-friendly products and pet goods to art installations and hands-on workshops.

One booth that drew a lot of attention was the pet DNA testing program, which provided genetic health diagnostics for dogs using easy-to-use at-home kits. Also popular was a pet-focused lecture hosted by the pet care company Bonomong, which explored the deep bond between humans and animals.

Environmental wellness was another key focus of the event. A climate talk show, held in partnership with Korean climate tech company LowCarbon, addressed urgent topics such as urban sustainability and carbon capture technologies. CEO Lee Chul introduced innovative solutions including the carbon tree, a low-emission device designed to extract carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

The festival wrapped up with a series of uplifting music performances, from classical orchestras to jazz and fusion bands. The music concert featured captivating performances by Korea W Philharmonic Orchestra and Winsome Band, along with a powerful set by Korea’s jazz vocalist WoongSan.