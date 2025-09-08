Stray Kids are spending their second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 4 with their fourth studio album “Karma,” according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

The LP slipped three rungs from its debut week on the main albums chart, rewriting the chart history for hitting it with seven consecutive albums. The album sold over 3 million copies in the first week, the most for a K-pop album this year.

Meanwhile, the band of eight surprised fans last week with the news that it will hold encore concerts in Incheon on Oct. 18 and 19.

The group will go live under the title “Dominate: Celebrate” and wrap up the tour “Dominate” that encompassed 34 regions across the world with 54 shows. The two-show gig will mark Stray Kids' first stadium concert in Korea.