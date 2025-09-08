In August 2025, soccer star Son Heung-min topped the Korean Sports Star Brand Reputation Index, reflecting his strong influence and popularity following his headline-grabbing transfer to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, according to the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute.

Keyword analysis linked to Son highlighted terms such as “LAFC,” “uniform” and “MLS,” while related words such as “transfer,” “assist” and “victory” contributed to his strong public image. His positive sentiment rate reached an impressive 96.5 percent.

Baseball player Lee Jung-hoo ranked second, followed by veteran pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin in third, underscoring the continued appeal of Korean athletes competing in international leagues.

The top 30 also included well-known names such as Lee Dae-ho, Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Ha-seong, Park Ji-sung and figure skating legend Kim Yuna, highlighting the wide range of admired sports stars in Korea.