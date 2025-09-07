Detention of 475 workers, mostly South Koreans, draws criticism of corporate practices, sympathy for workers, and calls for preventative measures

US immigration authorities' detention of 475 people, most of them South Koreans, at the construction site of a battery plant in Georgia on Thursday, sparked mixed reactions within Korean communities in the United States.

The raid on the Hyundai Motor Group–LG Energy Solution joint-venture was the largest immigration enforcement raid during the second Trump administration.

On MissyUSA, one of the largest online communities for Korean Americans, the story quickly became a trending topic, drawing dozens of comments. Many posters said they “saw it coming,” noting that South Korean companies often operate with limited regard for US labor rules and rely on subcontractors.

“Despite the US government giving several warnings, they went through with it, so Thursday’s event was predictable,” one commenter wrote. They adding that acquaintances had told them the company had anticipated the raid and initially ordered workers not to come in, only to call them back when it seemed safe.

Others pointed to a lack of preparation. A site member who said they once worked at a Korean-run factory in Georgia recalled that protocols were poorly enforced in the past.

“Back then, many Korean staff were dispatched from Korea, and safety protocols were not followed. One died on site. All the company did was shut down for a day and pay a penalty. I honestly don’t want to work at a Korean-run factory again,” the commenter wrote.

Several contributors criticized Korean firms in the US for prioritizing efficiency while navigating a legal gray area. Some argued that tighter restrictions on formal work visas under the Trump administration had left many in precarious positions, but stressed that the use of ESTA or B1/B2 short-term visas, which do not permit employment, was a critical mistake.

“Considering the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance stance, the companies should have been better prepared,” one wrote. Another posted, “Hyundai should take full responsibility. They knew it was illegal but tried to cut labor costs. It’s a national embarrassment.”

Some voices called for diplomacy. “The diplomatic channels between the two governments must be fully mobilized to resolve this issue,” one commenter said.

Others expressed sympathy for the detained.

“This is heartbreaking. At this early stage of construction, they probably sent experienced workers. I can’t believe this is happening,” one wrote.

Another added, “It’s usually impossible to get someone as competent as a South Korean worker here. The workforce is not replaceable.”

Others vented frustration at US politics, “I read a report that the raid came after a MAGA-aligned politician tipped off the authorities. This made me so angry.”

Tori Branum, a Trump-supporting Republican running for Congress, was quoted in media claiming she tipped off the authorities and feels “good” about the raid.

The Korean community in Atlanta responded with an emergency statement. The Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta, led by President Park Eun-seok, expressed “deep regret” over the raid and urged the US government to resolve the issue swiftly “in the spirit of the economic and technological Korea-US alliance.”

The association said it was shocked that the operation targeted the construction site of a factory representing two of Korea’s flagship global companies.

“Hyundai and LG’s investment is not only reviving US manufacturing but also symbolizes the alliance,” the statement read. “It is regrettable that the construction will be delayed and the image of leading global companies has been damaged.”

The group stressed that Georgia hosts more than 110 Korean companies employing over 17,000 people, warning that repeated raids could undermine confidence and deter investment.

It called for institutional safeguards to ensure that skilled workers can legally stay and work, suggesting the establishment of a new employment visa category tailored for Koreans. The association also urged Seoul to use “all diplomatic resources” to protect South Korean businesses and nationals, while ensuring companies comply with US laws.

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, said Sunday afternoon in Seoul that South Korea’s negotiations with the United States over the release of detained Korean workers in Georgia have been concluded.

Only administrative procedures remain before their return, and a chartered flight will depart to bring Korean citizens home once those are completed, the senior presidential official said.