'Chartered flight will depart to bring them home'

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, said Sunday that South Korea’s negotiations with the United States over the release of detained Korean workers in Georgia have been concluded.

“Thanks to the swift, coordinated response of government ministries, business groups and companies, negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded,” he said during a meeting with ruling party officials and government representatives.

“Only administrative procedures remain, after which a chartered flight will depart to bring them home.”