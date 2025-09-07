Just minutes after stepping off stage at Cheonggye Plaza, Thai actor and singer Korapat “Nanon” Kirdpan met with The Korea Herald during the opening day of the Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025 on Saturday, his voice still warm with adrenaline from a performance that pulled one of the day’s largest crowds.

The rain had been steady throughout the day, but the energy in the plaza remained high. Despite the weather, crowds lined the area from early morning, with many fans waiting under umbrellas or wearing ponchos just to see him perform.

“I didn’t expect so many people to come, especially with the rain,” Nanon said. “It’s my first time performing in Korea, and I really felt the warmth from the audience.”

At 24, Nanon is one of Thailand’s most recognized young talents, known for his roles in youth and romantic dramas that have gained growing traction outside of Thailand. His breakthrough role in Bad Buddy (2021), a coming-of-age romance about two university rivals who fall for each other, helped expand his international following, South Korea included.

“I think Thai series carry a certain warmth and sincerity that reflects how we are as people,” Nanon said, when asked why Thai dramas resonate with global audiences. “We tend to smile easily, be open, and care for each other. I think that shows in the storytelling.”

He also pointed to how tightly-knit Thai drama production sets often are. “Many actors and staff become close on set, like a small family. That energy comes through on screen, especially in emotional or romantic scenes. It feels more natural.”

Bad Buddy is part of the popular boys’ love (BL) genre, which has played a major role in expanding the global visibility of Thai content. In South Korea, the series found particular success through Heavenly, a niche streaming platform that specializes in LGBTQ-themed content. Since launching in Korea in 2022, Heavenly has introduced a new wave of Thai dramas to younger Korean viewers. Nanon’s performance in Bad Buddy is one of the most-streamed titles on the platform.

“These stories aren’t just about love,” Nanon said. “They’re about connection and growth. That’s something people relate to.”

Though he has visited South Korea several times before, Saturday marked his first live performance in the country. “I’ve really enjoyed being here,” he said. “If something comes up in the future, I’d be happy to return.”